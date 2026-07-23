WNBA, players' union vow stronger security measures amid online abuse concerns

July 22 : The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and its players' union said on Wednesday they would continue to enhance security measures after meeting to discuss a recent rise in racist, hateful and abusive messages directed at players.

The joint statement from the league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) followed a meeting between WNBA leadership and members of the union's executive committee and Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion committee.

The meeting was requested by the WNBPA after an incident in a June 24 game, where Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas made contact with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's throat, as Thomas later said she had been subject to online harassment.

"The conversation underscored the importance of addressing issues early through proactive communication and strengthening the league-union relationship," the statement said.

"The league committed to continuing to enhance security resources and will work with the players' union to explore collaborations with organizations that share the values of our league and advance our shared priorities."

The league suspended Thomas for one game after upgrading the play to a Flagrant Foul 2, while Fever coach Stephanie White criticised officials for failing to call a foul on the play.

After the fallout, Clark condemned abuse directed at players, coaches and officials.

"Harassment, hate, none of that is okay," Clark told reporters earlier this month. "That goes for the opposing teams we play, that goes for my teammates, that goes for my coaches."

The WNBA launched a player safety programme last year after players raised concerns that racist and sexist abuse had become an unwanted consequence of the league's rapid growth in popularity.

The league also has security protocols in place, including league and team security personnel who assess threats and coordinate with law enforcement when appropriate.

"Yesterday's discussion marked the beginning of an ongoing dialogue, and we are united in our commitment to building on this work together," the WNBA and WNBPA added.