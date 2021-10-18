Logo
Sport

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship
WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) and Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) celebrate at the end of the second half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) blocks a shot by Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) and. Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) and Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
18 Oct 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 05:57AM)
The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 to claim the franchise's first championship on Sunday.

The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late into the third quarter but the Sky came roaring back, tying the game at 72 in the fourth quarter on a wide open three pointer by Candace Parker.

The Sky took a lead they would not relenquish on back-to-back buckets by Stefanie Dolson and played lock-down defence on the final possessions to win the title and send the sold-out Chicago crowd into a frenzy.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

