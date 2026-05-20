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WNBA standout Clark named Indianapolis 500 grand marshal
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WNBA standout Clark named Indianapolis 500 grand marshal

WNBA standout Clark named Indianapolis 500 grand marshal
May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball in the second half against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images/ File Photo
WNBA standout Clark named Indianapolis 500 grand marshal
May 17, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
20 May 2026 01:05AM
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May 19 : WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal of Sunday's Indianapolis 500, IndyCar announced on Tuesday.

• The Indiana Fever guard will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies.

• “I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," said Clark.

• The first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft broke multiple records in her rookie season, including the league's all-time assists record.

• Previous Indy 500 grand marshals include Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and 14-time MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez.

Source: Reuters
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