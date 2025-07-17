WNBA's 'The Engine' Thomas gets fitting NASCAR tribute

NEW YORK :WNBA MVP contender Alyssa Thomas will feature on the Dover Motor Speedway this weekend - though not behind the wheel - as her face graces the hood of RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece's No. 60 Castrol car.

It is a fitting honour for the Phoenix Mercury guard nicknamed "The Engine" for her relentless drive on the court, as she earned her sixth selection for the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Preece will drive the car, which features the name and likeness for the league's all-time triple-double leader, in Sunday's Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 400 in Dover and again a week later in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Not many people can say that they designed a car and have their face on it. So I'm super appreciative of it," Thomas told Reuters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The collaboration connects one of the WNBA's biggest stars with a sport that has long carried a male-dominated reputation, from the driver's seat to the stands. Castrol said the project was designed to "bridge worlds".

"It's an honour to have Alyssa Thomas' legacy and mindset represented on our No. 60 car. Her 'Engine' mentality is all about pushing limits and delivering under pressure," Preece said in a statement.

The collaboration comes amid a surge of interest in the top-flight women's league, with TV viewership and attendance continuing to climb, and during another stellar year for Thomas.

The 33-year-old was the face of the Connecticut Sun franchise for 11 years before her surprise move to Phoenix this year, where she quickly hit her stride and catapulted herself into the MVP conversation over the last few weeks.

"I needed a change after 11 years in Connecticut. My heart wasn't there anymore. It was time for me to move on," said Thomas. "And credit to our organization of putting so many shooters around me."

She hit the game-winning free throw in Monday's 78-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries and was averaging 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game ahead of Wednesday's meeting with the Minnesota Lynx.

"When we talked during free agency, they told me about the offense and how I would be able to do what I do," she said. "We're truly a family here."