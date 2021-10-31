Logo
Sport

Woakes lights up England attack to bowl out Australia for 125
On top: England's Chris Woakes (right) and Tymal Mills celebrate after the dismissal of Australia's Steven Smith

31 Oct 2021 12:02AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 12:02AM)
DUBAI: Chris Woakes led an inspired England attack to rattle Australia and dismiss them for 125 in a pre-Ashes showdown between the two rivals at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday (Oct 30).

Woakes sent the dangerous David Warner trudging back to the pavilion, caught behind for one, to signal his intent after England elected to bowl in the Super 12 contest in Dubai.

Woakes then took down Glenn Maxwell and returned figures of 2-7 from his first three overs of excellent seam bowling and in between took a superb catch to see off Steve Smith for one.

Fellow quick Chris Jordan returned impressive figures of 3-17 to flatten the Australian batting despite a fighting 44 by skipper Aaron Finch.

Australia fell to a precarious 51-5 after leg spinner Adil Rashid trapped Marcus Stoinis lbw for nought and Liam Livingstone claimed the wicket of Matthew Wade, for 18.

Finch counter-attacked as he took on Tymal Mills and Jordan for a few boundaries.

He put on 47 runs with Ashton Agar, who made a run-a-ball 20, to give some respect to the total.

The left-handed Agar hit two straight sixes off Woakes' fourth over but fell to Mills while attempting another big hit.

Jordan came back firing to get Finch and Pat Cummins, who had got two hits over the fence in his three-ball stay, on successive balls to be on a hat-trick that was avoided by Adam Zampa.

Mills gave away 45 runs from his four overs but got Mitchell Starc out on the final ball of the innings to bowl out the Aussies.

Both the teams are unbeaten from their two group games in the Super 12 stage so far.

Source: AFP

