Wolfsburg, Hammarby through to women's Champions League group stages
26 Sep 2024 05:23AM
WOLFSBURG, Germany : Germany's two-time women's Champions League winners VfL Wolfsburg hammered Italian side Fiorentina 5-0 on Wednesday to book their spot in the group stage of this year's competition, while Swedish side Hammarby knocked out Portugal's Benfica thanks to a stoppage-time goal. 

Wolfsburg followed up last week's 7-0 away win with another blistering display of attacking football as Dutch striker Fenna Kalma scored after three minutes en route to a 12-0 aggregate victory. 

Chasing a 2-1 deficit after the first leg in Stockholm, winger Julie Blakstad gave Hammarby the lead away to Benfica and the game looked to be heading for extra time until her fellow Norwegian Cathinka Tandberg netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time to send the Swedes through 3-2 on aggregate. 

It was a good night for Norway as Oslo club Valerenga beat Anderlecht 3-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate to progress, with Turkish side Galatasaray also going through thanks to a 2-1 extra-time win over Sparta Prague that gave them a 4-3 victory on aggregate. 

Source: Reuters

