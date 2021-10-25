Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wolfsburg sack coach Van Bommel after winless streak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wolfsburg sack coach Van Bommel after winless streak

Wolfsburg sack coach Van Bommel after winless streak

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - third qualifying round - Haugesund FK v PSV Eindhoven - Haugesund, Norway - August 8, 2019. PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel attends a news conference after the match. NTB Scanpix/Jan Kare Ness via REUTERS

25 Oct 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with coach Mark van Bommel after a five-game losing run in all competitions and following Saturday's (Oct 23) 2-0 Bundesliga home loss to Freiburg, the club said on Sunday.

The Dutchman had taken over this season but after four wins in a row at the start of the campaign his team managed one point form their five most recent league games.

The Wolves have failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions.

"I am surprised and disappointed by the decision because I'm certain that we would have managed to get back on track together," Van Bommel said in a statement. "I hope the team manage to turn things around quickly."

Wolfsburg had qualified for the Champions League last season but under Van Bommel they have managed only two draws and a defeat in their three Champions League group matches, sitting in last place. They lost 3-1 to Salzburg last week.

"Ultimately, there were more factors separating us than uniting us," said Wolfsburg managing director Joerg Schmadtke.

"There was a lack of conviction in terms of being able to get out of the difficult situation we are in and turning things around as quickly as possible, which led to us making the decision to end our working relationship."

Woflsburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us