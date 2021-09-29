Logo
Wolves centre back Mosquera to have surgery for hamstring injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 22, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Yerson Mosquera reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine /File Photo

29 Sep 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 05:39PM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Colombian centre back Yerson Mosquera will undergo surgery in London this week for a hamstring injury sustained during his club debut in last week's League Cup defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League team said in a statement https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20210928-injury-update-mosquera-neto-jonny that the 20-year-old, who joined Wolves in the close season, suffered a "high grade hamstring injury" in the opening 10 minutes of the Spurs match and is expected to be out for up to five months.

Wolves, who host Newcastle United in the league on Saturday, said winger Pedro Neto and defender Jonny Otto were making good progress from their long-term injuries.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

