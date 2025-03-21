Wolves' Cunha banned for additional game over red card at Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been handed an additional one-match ban and fined 50,000 pounds ($64,640) after admitting to acting in an improper manner after his red card at Bournemouth in the FA Cup this month, the FA said on Friday.

Cunha, who was initially handed a three-match ban after being sent off for a clash with Milos Kerkez, argued with referees, teammates and staff before leaving the pitch. Wolves lost the match on penalties.

"Matheus Cunha will now be suspended from domestic football until Sunday, 13 April," the FA said.

Cunha, currently on international duty with Brazil, has already missed two of Wolves' Premier League matches, and will also be absent from their games against West Ham United and Ipswich Town next month before returning against Tottenham Hotspur on April 13.

Wolves sit 17th in the league, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

($1 = 0.7735 pounds)