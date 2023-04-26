Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop

Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - April 25, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Carl Recine
Wolves earn vital points in battle against drop
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - April 25, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui celebrates after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
26 Apr 2023 04:35AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 05:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: An early own goal and a late penalty gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a vital three points in their bid to keep clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they ended Crystal Palace’s unbeaten run under stand-in manager Roy Hodgson with a 2-0 home win on Tuesday (Apr 25).

Wolves had a dream start after a third-minute own goal from Joachim Andersen and made sure of the win after another horrific mistake, this time by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who gave away a stoppage-time penalty, converted by captain Ruben Neves.

Victory put Wolves nine points clear of the bottom three places, joining Palace on 37 points and ended Hodgson’s run of three wins and a draw since returning to Palace in the wake of Patrick Vieira’s sacking last month.

Andersen, who was facing his own goal, got himself into a tangle as a corner from Neves struck him on the knee, powering into the net off the underside of the bar to the delight of the Molineux support.

But it was largely a nervy night for the fans as Palace threatened to fight their way back into the game and dominated many of the exchanges.

Their quick passing set up a chance for a 16th-minute equaliser as Eberechi Eze fed Albert Sambi Lokonga but the Belgium international slipped at the vital moment and was unable to make use of the pass.

But Lokonga was firmly on his feet when he struck a point-blank shot on target five minutes before halftime, only to see the effort saved by diving Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

Sa made another key stop 17 minutes from fulltime from Eze's curling shot from outside the penalty area, as Palace pressed for a goal and put their hosts under considerable pressure.

Eze, who posed a real threat throughout, had an 80th-minute effort blocked by Neves as Wolves pulled down the shutters and looked to hold on to their lead in a nervy final spell.

They were able to get another goal in stoppage time when Johnstone's heavy touch, while attempting to play out from the back, saw Pedro Neto attempt to steal away the ball before being fouled by the Palace keeper.

Neves hit the resultant spot kick into the corner of the net to wrap up the win.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.