Wolves ease relegation worries with 1-0 win over West Ham

WOLVERHAMPTON, England () - Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen scored the only goal of the game as they beat visitors West Ham United 1-0 on Tuesday to make it two wins in a row and put some more daylight between them and the Premier League relegation places.

The win leaves Wolves in 17th spot on 29 points, 12 ahead of Ipswich Town in 18th and 19th-placed Leicester City, who are both in action on Wednesday against Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively.

West Ham 's Evan Ferguson missed a good chance to give his side the lead and Toti Gomes hit the woodwork for Wolves before Norwegian Strand Larsen broke the deadlock with a deflected effort in the 21st minute.

The Hammers went on to dominate much of the second half but they failed to create good chances. The closest they came to an equaliser were a header off the crossbar by substitute Niclas Fuellkrug and a late shot that Tomas Soucek fired just wide.