Sport

Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win
Sport

Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win

Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fabio Silva in action with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Manchester City's Kyle Walker in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Wolves end Man City's perfect start with shock win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 30, 2023 Manchester City's Phil Foden looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
01 Oct 2023 12:21AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2023 12:27AM)
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers ended champions Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season with a shock 2-1 home win on Saturday (Sep 30).

The defeat at Molineux was City's second loss in five days, after Newcastle United dumped them out of the League Cup, and dashed the leaders' hopes of stretching their season-opening run to seven league wins in a row.

A Ruben Dias own goal sent Wolves 1-0 up in the 13th minute, Pedro Neto's shot deflected in off the Portuguese player's knee, but Julian Alvarez levelled the score with a bending free kick in the 58th.

Hwang restored the home side's lead against the run of play in the 66th by firing into the back of the net after a pass from Matheus Cunha.

With City manager Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban for his third yellow card of the season, the visitors looked distinctly average against determined and hard-working opponents.

Matheus Nunes, who joined City from Wolves at the end of the transfer window after forcing a move by refusing to train, started and was booed by the crowd every time he touched the ball. He was replaced at halftime.

Source: Reuters

