Sport

Wolves goalkeeper Sa playing with broken wrist
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa looks dejected after Chelsea's Armando Broja scores their third goal on Oct 8, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tony Obrien)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 13, 2022 Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has his penalty saved by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jose Sa REUTERS/Chris Radburn
15 Oct 2022 03:10PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2022 03:30PM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa has been playing through the pain barrier since breaking his wrist in August, the Premier League side's interim manager Steve Davis said.

Sa sustained the injury during Wolves' second game of the campaign, a goalless draw with Fulham in which the Portuguese saved Aleksander Mitrovic's second-half penalty.

The 29-year-old Sa has since started Wolves' next seven league matches and is expected to don the gloves again when the 18th-placed side welcome Nottingham Forest later on Saturday (Oct 15).

"For him to do that and get on with it shows the courage he has got. It shows his character," Davis said of Sa, who has made 28 saves this season.

"As a goalkeeper you're always in the firing line because you're that last line. It's always a good example to others to say 'you might have this or that' but we need you.

"It's important to know there are different pain elements to that, there are different bones which are less likely to be a problem. The medical staff, coach and player will sit down and make a decision over whether the player can carry on."

Source: Reuters/zl

