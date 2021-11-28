Logo
Wolves held to goalless draw at Norwich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 27, 2021 Norwich City's Max Aarons in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 27, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez in action with Norwich City's Brandon Williams Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 27, 2021 Norwich City's Grant Hanley in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 27, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez in action with Norwich City's Kenny McLean Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - November 27, 2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo in action with Norwich City's Milot Rashica REUTERS/Chris Radburn
28 Nov 2021 01:14AM (Updated: 28 Nov 2021 01:32AM)
NORWICH, England: Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dean Smith's Norwich, who had won their last two games, had the better of the contest against their sixth-placed opponents but were unable to carve out enough real openings.

Wolves played conservatively and the nearest they came to scoring was a Joao Moutinho shot that was saved by goalkeeper Tim Krul after a poor back pass from Grant Hanley.

Norwich right-back Max Aarons forced Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action just before halftime with a low shot after a strong burst into the box.

Although the home side were on top after the break, Sa had little to do other than get down to keep out a toe-poked effort from Finnish forward Teemu Puki.

Norwich are second-bottom on nine points, two points from the safety zone, while Wolves have 20 after 13 games.

 

Source: Reuters

