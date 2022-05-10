Wolves hopeful of Lage's return to touchline for Man City clash

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage might be available for Wednesday's Premier League home game against leaders Manchester City if he tests negative for COVID-19, first-team coach Carlos Cachada said on Tuesday (May 10).

Lage did not attend Saturday's 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive and was forced to watch the game on television at the training ground.

Cachada, who replaced Lage at the pre-match news conference, said the team were hopeful that the Portuguese, who does not have any symptoms, could return to the touchline against City.

"At the end of today he will do another test and hopefully be negative so he can go to the game tomorrow. If he tests positive we will test again tomorrow," Cachada said.

Wolves are up against City side who have not lost an away game in the league since their season-opening loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola's side have also kept a clean sheet in their last five games on the road.

"We are talking about top coaches, top team, top players. They are really good in all sides of the game. We try to do our best to change their direction," Cachada said.

Wolves, who are in eighth place with 50 points, trail West Ham United by five points but have a game in hand. West Ham currently occupy the last league spot to qualify for European competition next season.

"First of all, let's win against Man City. It's going to be difficult. But the guys believe," Cachada said.

"They show character when we need and firstly I hope we can get the best result, second the best points we can get until the end of the season. If we reach seventh then much better."

After City, Wolves play Norwich City at home before ending their campaign at Liverpool on May 22.