Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wolves keep European hopes alive with 2-1 win over Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wolves keep European hopes alive with 2-1 win over Villa

Wolves keep European hopes alive with 2-1 win over Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - April 2, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

03 Apr 2022 12:19AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 12:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton Wanderers maintained their hopes of snatching a European spot for next season after an excellent volley from Jonny and an Ashley Young own goal helped them to a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (Apr 2).

Villa started the better of the two sides, but were caught out in the seventh minute when midfielder John McGinn gave the ball away on the halfway line, which resulted in a fast break that was capped by Jonny with a deft volley into the top corner.

Half an hour later, the hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when wingback Fernando Marcal's cross bounced off substitute Young and looped past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into the net.

Villa dominated possession after the break and pinned Wolves down in their own half for extended periods, but for all their pressure, Steven Gerrard's side were let down by some wayward finishing.

Forward Ollie Watkins wasted a couple of gilt-edged opportunities in the second half before winning and then scoring a penalty in the 86th minute for a consolation goal, but it was too little, too late.

The win lifted Wolves to seventh in the standings on 49 points after 31 games. Villa, who are now winless in their last three league games, remain in ninth place on 36 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us