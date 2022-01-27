Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent

Wolves make forward Hwang's loan move from RB Leipzig permanent

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan during the warm up before Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 15, 2021 Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

27 Jan 2022 12:17AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 12:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised their option to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

British media reported that Wolves paid a fee in the region of 12 million pounds ($16.21 million) for Hwang, who moved to England on a season-long loan in August.

Hwang, 26, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring four times.

"He's been a fantastic addition... he's not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he's grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League," said https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20220126-hwang-set-to-become-permanent-wolves-player Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

Wolves next play Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb. 5.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us