Wolves manager Lage to miss Chelsea match after COVID diagnosis
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - April 8, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage REUTERS/Scott Heppell

06 May 2022 09:50PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 09:50PM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage will not travel to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League game against third-placed Chelsea on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts, who replaced Lage at Friday's pre-match news conference, said the Portuguese was isolating from the squad but still handling some of his duties remotely.

"Bruno's still been out there from a distance, organising the main parts of the work, but tomorrow he won't travel, which is a shame," Roberts said.

Wolves, who are in eighth place on 49 points, have not beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the league since March 1979.

"It's all about performance. If we have a good performance we have a chance of winning," Roberts said. "We've worked hard this week and to put on a great performance gives us a chance to get three points.

"They are a good team and we will put up a good fight."

Wolves have lost their last three league games, but Roberts denied that the team were suffering from a lack of confidence.

"No not at all," he said. "Day-to-day we've seen what we need to do. Each team goes through bad spells but the boys are working ever so hard on the training round to correct it."

Source: Reuters

