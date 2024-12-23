Logo
Sport

Wolves maul Leicester 3-0 in Pereira's first game in charge
Sport

Wolves maul Leicester 3-0 in Pereira's first game in charge

Wolves maul Leicester 3-0 in Pereira's first game in charge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 22, 2024 Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Wolves maul Leicester 3-0 in Pereira's first game in charge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - December 22, 2024 Leicester City's Oliver Skipp in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
23 Dec 2024 12:04AM
LEICESTER : Wolverhampton Wanderers kicked off the Vitor Pereira era with an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday to snap a four-match losing streak and move a step closer to the safety zone.

Pereira, who was appointed Wolves' new manager on Thursday, made several changes to the starting lineup from Gary O'Neil's last game in charge and the visitors played with courage and intent to score all three goals in the first half.

Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha capitalised on weak defending and errors from Leicester's defence to score before halftime as boos rang around the King Power Stadium.

Leicester had more of the ball in the second half but Wolves were happy to sit back with a three-goal cushion and sealed three vital points to give their fans some Christmas cheer and move up to 18th, two points behind 17th-placed Leicester.

Source: Reuters

