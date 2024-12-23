Wolves maul Leicester 3-0 in Pereira's first game in charge

LEICESTER : Wolverhampton Wanderers kicked off the Vitor Pereira era with an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday to snap a four-match losing streak and move a step closer to the safety zone.

Pereira, who was appointed Wolves' new manager on Thursday, made several changes to the starting lineup from Gary O'Neil's last game in charge and the visitors played with courage and intent to score all three goals in the first half.

Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha capitalised on weak defending and errors from Leicester's defence to score before halftime as boos rang around the King Power Stadium.

Leicester had more of the ball in the second half but Wolves were happy to sit back with a three-goal cushion and sealed three vital points to give their fans some Christmas cheer and move up to 18th, two points behind 17th-placed Leicester.