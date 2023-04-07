Logo
Wolves' Podence denies spitting at Forest player
Wolves' Podence denies spitting at Forest player

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - April 1, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence clashes with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Remo Freuler Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

07 Apr 2023 10:44AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2023 10:44AM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence has denied spitting at Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson during Saturday's 1-1 draw after the Football Association (FA) charged him over the incident.

Johnson alleged Podence, who scored Wolves' equaliser, had spat at him in the 90th minute of the match. The incident was checked by VAR at the time and no action was taken against the 27-year-old but the Portuguese player was charged on Wednesday.

"As I have been accused of something I haven't done... will make it clear: I did not spit on Nottingham's player," Podence said on Instagram on Thursday. "I'm telling the truth and I would never do such a thing, even more to a colleague."

Podence is facing a six-match suspension if found guilty.

Source: Reuters

