Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Wolves punish woeful Watford with early goal blitz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Wolves punish woeful Watford with early goal blitz

Wolves punish woeful Watford with early goal blitz
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 13, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Klein
Wolves punish woeful Watford with early goal blitz
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - March 10, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
11 Mar 2022 06:09AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 06:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Wolverhampton Wanderers scored three times in the opening 21 minutes as woeful Watford proved their own worst enemies in a 4-0 defeat at Molineux on Thursday, leaving the visitors firmly stuck in the Premier League relegation zone.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring, before Watford midfielder Cucho Hernandez made it 2-0 with an own goal, and Daniel Podence profited from an error by goalkeeper Ben Foster. Ruben Neves scored a late fourth with a sublime chip.

Wolves, who had lost their last three games, remained in eighth place in the table with 43 points from 28 matches, while Watford are second-bottom with 19 points.

They started brightly but fell behind on 13 minutes as Hee-Chan Hwang’s ball into the six-yard box was turned in by Jimenez, who scored his sixth league goal of the season.

It went from bad to worse for the visitors as Rayan Ait-Nouri’s tame attempted cross at the back post hit Hernandez and went in.

Foster’s error on 21 minutes killed the game as a contest when the goalkeeper’s aimless pass out of defence was intercepted by Podence, whose shot from 30 yards sailed into an unguarded net.

Neves added the fourth when he was given time on the edge of the box to pick his spot and chip the ball over the floundering Foster.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us