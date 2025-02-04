Wolves sign Djiga from Red Star Belgrade and Munetsi from Reims

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade and midfielder Marshall Munetsi from Stade de Reims, the Premier League said early on Tuesday at the close of the transfer window.

Burkina Faso's Djiga has signed a contract until 2030, with an optional 12-month extension, as local media reports said Wolves paid 10 million pounds ($12.42 million)for the 22-year-old.

"This signing took hard work from a number of people, and we're looking forward to seeing Nasser become integrated into the Wolves family," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

"This signing is a strong investment for the club, with Nasser having great potential, and we're looking forward to seeing him develop under our coaching staff."

Djiga made 56 appearances for Red Star since his arrival on loan last season, helping the team win the Serbian league and Cup double.

The Zimbabwe international spent the early part of his career in South Africa, playing for Ubuntu Cape Verde, Baroka and Orlando Pirates.

"Our staff travelled to France to ensure this deal was done on deadline day, and we’re pleased to bring an experienced player into the group at an important time of the season," Shi said.

"We're excited to have Marshall on board, and I hope he can help us achieve our aims."

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)