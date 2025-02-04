Logo
Wolves sign Djiga from Red Star Belgrade and Munetsi from Reims
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 29, 2023 Stade de Reims' Marshall Munetsi in action with Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - AS Monaco v Crvena Zvezda - Stade Louis II, Monaco - October 22, 2024 Crvena Zvezda's Nasser Djiga reacts REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
04 Feb 2025 09:00AM
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed centre back Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade and midfielder Marshall Munetsi from Stade de Reims, the Premier League said early on Tuesday at the close of the transfer window.

Burkina Faso's Djiga has signed a contract until 2030, with an optional 12-month extension, as local media reports said Wolves paid 10 million pounds ($12.42 million)for the 22-year-old.

"This signing took hard work from a number of people, and we're looking forward to seeing Nasser become integrated into the Wolves family," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

"This signing is a strong investment for the club, with Nasser having great potential, and we're looking forward to seeing him develop under our coaching staff."

Djiga made 56 appearances for Red Star since his arrival on loan last season, helping the team win the Serbian league and Cup double.

The Zimbabwe international spent the early part of his career in South Africa, playing for Ubuntu Cape Verde, Baroka and Orlando Pirates.

"Our staff travelled to France to ensure this deal was done on deadline day, and we’re pleased to bring an experienced player into the group at an important time of the season," Shi said.

"We're excited to have Marshall on board, and I hope he can help us achieve our aims."

($1 = 0.8050 pounds)

Source: Reuters

