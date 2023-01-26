Logo
Sport

Wolves sign goalkeeper Bentley from Bristol City
Wolves sign goalkeeper Bentley from Bristol City

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Bristol City v Millwall - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - December 15, 2020 Bristol City's Daniel Bentley lines up a wall Action Images/Andrew Boyers

26 Jan 2023 03:48AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 04:14AM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Daniel Bentley from Bristol City on a two-and-a-half-year deal, with an option for two additional years, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

The former Bristol City captain will play in the English top division for the first time in his career after spells at Braintree, Southend United and Brentford.

Bentley, 29, is the fifth signing of the January transfer window for Julen Lopetegui's side and will provide competition for first-choice keeper Jose Sa.

Wolves are 17th in the Premier League and will host Liverpool on Feb 4.

Source: Reuters

