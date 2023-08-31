Logo
Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona
Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Girona v Atletico Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - March 13, 2023 Girona's Santiago Bueno in action with Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

31 Aug 2023 11:41PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 12:09AM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno on a five-year contract from Spanish side Girona, the Premier League club said on Thursday (Aug 31).

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported a fee of around £8.5 million (US$10.77 million).

The 24-year-old, who has two caps, joined Girona in 2019 on a five-year contract as a free agent and has made 120 appearances for the La Liga club in all competitions.

Bueno missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury but was on the bench for Girona's last game.

He made his Uruguay debut in March under former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

"He's six foot four inches and aggressive, as you'd expect from a Uruguayan centre back, but he can play too and gives us a good balance," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"He's a perfect fit for what we've been looking for."

Wolves are away to Crystal Palace on Sunday in their next league game.

Source: Reuters

