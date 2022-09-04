Wolves striker Kalajdzic suffers serious knee injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut for the Premier League club, they said on Sunday (Sep 4).

The Austrian was substituted at halftime of Wolves' win over Southampton on Saturday.

"Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half... Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow," Wolves wrote on their website.

Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was withdrawn from the squad before kick-off.

"Raul's pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience," Wolves said.

"It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury."