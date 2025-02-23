Wolves win at 10-man Bournemouth to pull away from relegation zone

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Matheus Cunha's 14th goal of the season earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 Premier League win over 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday, pulling Vitor Pereira's side five points clear of the relegation zone.

Wolves, who have 22 points from 26 games, remained in 17th place but extended their lead over 18th-placed Ipswich Town who were beaten 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth remain in fifth place on 43 points - level with Chelsea, who play at Aston Villa later on Saturday.

In a frenetic opening spell, Bournemouth pressed hard and created numerous chances while Wolves were happy to sit back and seek opportunities on the counter.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga twice bailed out Bournemouth with fine saves, with Portuguese keeper Jose Sa also producing an impressive save at the other end to keep out Justin Kluivert.

The momentum swung almost entirely in Wolves' favour after Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men when defender Illia Zabarnyi made a reckless challenge to get sent off in the 31st minute.

Zabarnyi was initially shown a yellow when he caught Rayan Ait-Nouri above the ankle but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised referee Michael Salisbury to take a second look on the pitchside monitor, after which a red card was produced.

The hosts were made to pay five minutes later as defenders Dean Huijsen and James Hill made a mess of clearing a cross and the ball fell at Cunha's feet, with the Brazilian lifting his shot over onrushing goalkeeper Arrizabalaga.

Wolves took their foot off the gas after the break but continued to create chances.

The best of those fell to newly-signed midfielder Marshall Munetsi, who failed to score his first goal for the club on his full debut when he fired wide from close range in the 62nd minute.

Home fans had some good news, despite the defeat, with forward Evanilson looking on from the bench after recovering from surgery on a foot fracture last month.

The two teams will meet again at the Vitality Stadium for an FA Cup fifth-round clash next Saturday.