Logo
Logo

Sport

Women's 2027 World Cup tickets go on sale from December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Women's 2027 World Cup tickets go on sale from December

Women's 2027 World Cup tickets go on sale from December
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 - Trophy Presentation - CBF Headquarters, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 12, 2026 Secretary for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Juliana Agatte during the trophy presentation REUTERS/Tita Barros
Women's 2027 World Cup tickets go on sale from December
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 - Trophy Presentation - CBF Headquarters, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 12, 2026 FIFA women's football director Sarai Bareman on video during the trophy presentation REUTERS/Tita Barros
14 Nov 2026 12:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

Nov 13 : Tickets for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil will go on sale from December 1, organisers said on Friday, with an initial eight-day sales window opening ahead of the tournament's draw on December 11.

• Fans will be able to purchase tickets in categories one, two and three, with prices starting from 30 BRL ($5.32) in category three, depending on the matches selected

• The tournament will offer several ticket packages, including a Brazil Team Pass covering the hosts' three group-stage matches, an Arena Pass providing access to matches at a chosen venue up to the quarter-finals, and a Flex Pass that allows fans to select three eligible games

• FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman announced details of the launch at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium, which will host both the opening match and the final

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "Brazil is preparing to welcome world-class football once again. From December 1, fans will be able to take the first step towards being part of this incredible event," Bareman said

($1 = 5.6425 reais)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement