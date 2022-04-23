Logo
Women's crowd record broken again as Barcelona beat Wolfsburg in Champions League
Soccer Football - Women’s Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - FC Barcelona v VfL Wolfsburg - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 22, 2022 FC Barcelona players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
23 Apr 2022 04:09AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 04:09AM)
BARCELONA : A record 91,648 fans turned up for a women's match as Barcelona beat VfL Wolfsburg 5-1 in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou on Friday.

The clash broke the previous women's attendance record set just three weeks ago when 91,553 spectators flocked to Camp Nou for Barcelona's showdown with Real Madrid on March 30.

Barcelona, who reached the Champions League semi-finals with an 8-3 aggregate win over Real, were off to a perfect start as midfielder Aitana Bonmati put them ahead in the third minute.

The hosts doubled their lead seven minutes later when Caroline Hansen netted against her former club with a fine finish into the top left corner, while Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas added one goal each to make it 4-0 before break.

Wolfsburg midfielder Jill Roord marked her 25th birthday by scoring for the visitors in the 70th minute, with the goal being confirmed following a VAR review.

But champions Barcelona, in full control since the opening minutes, extended their lead when Putellas converted a penalty in the 84th minute, leaving two-times champions Wolfsburg facing an uphill task in the return leg.

Olympique Lyonnais will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final on Sunday, with both second-leg games to be played on April 30.

Source: Reuters

