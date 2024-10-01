Women's Euro 2025 tickets go on sale, UEFA hopes to sell 720,000

JUNGFRAUJOCH, Switzerland : Tickets for the women's Euro 2025 soccer tournament in Switzerland went on sale on Tuesday as UEFA made around 250,000 available to the general public.

European soccer's governing body launched the sale at the Jungfraujoch pass, 3,454 metres above sea level, with a game between women's football greats and future stars.

"In total, around 720,000 tickets are made available for the tournament," UEFA said in a statement.

"With this first ticket release, more than 250,000 tickets for all 31 matches of the tournament are available on a first come, first served basis."

The cheapest tickets went on sale for 25 Swiss Francs ($29.51) each.

Around 120,000 tickets will be reserved for the supporters of the 16 teams involved in the July 2-27 tournament in seven venues around Switzerland.

The draw will be made on Dec. 16 in Lausanne.

"Ticket holders travelling within Switzerland will benefit from free public transport," UEFA said.

"(Euro 2025) will be more than just a tournament, it will be another signpost that women’s football is on an unstoppable path," UEFA managing director of women’s football Nadine Kessler said.

"Our goal is to sell all 720,000 tickets and we want fans from Switzerland, Europe and beyond to join us as we make history next summer."

($1 = 0.8471 Swiss francs)

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)