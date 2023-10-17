Logo
Women's F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Italy on September 2, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)
17 Oct 2023 10:15PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 01:20AM)
LONDON: Formula One's all-women F1 Academy will support seven grands prix next season with races on three continents starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in the United Arab Emirates, the sport announced on Tuesday (Oct 17).

The season will start in Jeddah on Mar 7 and end at Yas Marina on Dec 8.

Other races will be in Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort (Netherlands), Singapore and Doha.

"This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level," Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Formula One teams all agreed in July to nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy from next year. The series uses 1.4-litre-engined Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240kmh.

"This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission," said F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff.

"We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this."

The last woman to start a Formula One Grand Prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Source: Reuters/fs

