Women's F1 Academy to support seven grands prix in 2024
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 2, 2023 F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 10:15PM
LONDON : Formula One's all-female F1 Academy will support seven grands prix next season with races on three continents starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in Abu Dhabi, the sport announced on Tuesday.

The season will start in Jeddah on March 7 and end at Yas Marina on Dec. 8.

Other races will be in Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort (Netherlands), Singapore and Qatar.

"This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

Formula One teams all agreed in July to each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy from next year. The series uses 1.4 litre-engined Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240kph.

"This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission," said F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff.

"We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this."

The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Source: Reuters

