Women's FA Cup prize fund jumps to £3 million from 2022-23
Chelsea's Millie Bright celebrates with trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup Final. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

15 Mar 2022 12:20AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 12:50AM)
The Women's FA Cup prize fund will increase to £3 million (US$3.92 million) from next season, England's Football Association said on Monday.

The FA did not specify how the new amount will be allocated but said a disproportionate part of it will be invested in the early rounds of the competition.

"It's going to benefit so many clubs across the women's football pyramid," Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, said in a statement.

"This increased investment highlights that we want clubs competing in it to be rewarded, while also highlighting our ongoing commitment to the women's game.

"Women's football continues to be in a growth phase and we are always looking to make improvements and investment to drive it forward and break new boundaries."

The current prize money for winning the Women's FA Cup is £25,000, with £15,000 going to the runner-up.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2020-21 FA Cup in December, completing the English treble for the first time after claiming the League Cup and Women's Super League title.

In the men's competition, the winner and runner-up receive £1.8 million and £900,000, respectively.

The FA's decision follows UEFA's move to double its prize fund for this year's Women's European Championship in England to £16 million (US$17.56 million) with increased guaranteed payments for the 16 qualified teams.

Source: Reuters

