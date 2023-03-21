Women's NCAA roundup: Ohio State sinks UNC at buzzer

Jacy Sheldon sank a floater with 1.8 seconds left to play as third-seeded Ohio State escaped an upset bid from sixth-seeded North Carolina, winning 71-69 on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

Sheldon's shot was in response to a game-tying layup from Deja Kelly with 9.7 seconds left to play. The Buckeyes (27-7) led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter but needed the heroics from Sheldon to put away the Tar Heels (22-11).

Sheldon finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and teammate Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points. Kelly led North Carolina with 22 points and three steals, while Alyssa Ustby and Kennedy Todd-Williams each scored 16 points.

"You know, I told them in the locker room, sometimes it's about X's and O's and sometimes it's about having the best player on the court," Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff said of Sheldon's game-winner.

Added Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart: "It's the beauty of March and it's the brutality of March."

Ohio State advances to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. The Buckeyes will oppose either No. 7 Baylor and No. 2 UConn in a Seattle 3 Regional semifinal.

SEATTLE 3 REGION

No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47

Five Lady Vols scored in double digits to lead Tennessee past the Rockets in Knoxville, Tenn., and into the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

Rickea Jackson stuffed the stat sheet for Tennessee (25-11) with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Quinesha Lockett led Toledo (29-5) with 19 points.

Tennessee is now due for a rematch with No. 1 Virginia Tech next weekend in Seattle. The Hokies beat the Lady Vols 59-56 on Dec. 4 in Knoxville.

GREENVILLE 2 REGION

No. 4 Villanova 76, No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 57

Maddy Siegrist, the nation's leading scorer, tallied 31 points as the Wildcats raced away from the Eagles in the second half to win in Villanova, Pa.

Siegrist also had six rebounds, four steals and four blocks as Villanova (30-6) advanced to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in program history, and for the first time under coach Denise Dillon. It's also the first time in program history that Villanova has reached 30 wins.

Siegrist was helped by Lucy Olsen, who poured in a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the sophomore's second double-double of the season. Next up for Villanova is a matchup with top-seeded Indiana or ninth-seeded Miami.

Florida Gulf Coast (33-4) was led by Sha Carter's 11 points and six rebounds and Alyza Winston's 10 points.

SEATTLE 4 REGION

No. 5 Louisville 73, No. 4 Texas 51

Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points to guide the Cardinals past the Longhorns in Austin, Texas.

Van Lith also had three rebounds and three assists and was aided by 10 points from teammate Morgan Jones. DeYona Gaston led Texas with 12 points, and Rori Harmon contributed 10.

The Cardinals (25-11) outscored the Longhorns 21-7 in the second quarter and went on to lead by as many as 27 points in the fourth.

Texas (26-10) became the second hosting team to not advance to the Sweet 16 in this tournament, joining No. 1 Stanford, which was upset by No. 8 Ole Miss. Louisville, meanwhile, advanced to its sixth consecutive regional semifinal.

-Field Level Media