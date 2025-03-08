High intensity, grit: How women’s football is growing more popular in Singapore
Attendance at Women’s Premier League games has been on the rise. CNA speaks to players and managers to find out what drives them and how they think the sport could improve.
SINGAPORE: Lionesses head coach Karim Bencherifa has a busy year ahead.
The Moroccan, who took over as head coach of the Singapore women’s national football team on a two-year contract late last year, has high hopes for his players.
The team will travel to Indonesia to play in the ASEAN Women’s Championships – officially known as the MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 – before heading to Bangkok for the 2025 Southeast Asia Games.
“For the past two years, we’ve been working with a group of young footballers. I can see a lot of passion, a lot of dedication despite the challenges,” Bencherifa told CNA.
He added he admires their commitment as most players have to juggle the game with full-time work or studies.
In recent years, this commitment has led to a surge of popularity for the sport in Singapore.
Total attendance at Women’s Premier League (WPL) games rose from 4,098 in 2022 to 5,721 the following year, according to data from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).
A FATHER’S LOVE
Most of the national team players, including captain Rosnani Asman, compete in the WPL – Rosnani herself also wears the skipper’s armband for WPL team Albirex Niigata.
She told CNA how she switches from one mindset to another.
“In the national team, everyone’s on the same frequency and same level so you can demand more from them. But for clubs, since we have different age groups on the team, it’s hard to adjust to it,” she added.
“The good thing is that I am approachable so I can understand where they’re coming from, especially the young ones.”
The 27-year-old has been candid on social media about the role her family has played in her career.
When asked who her number one influence is, Rosnani did not hesitate in bringing up her father, whom she said is especially supportive.
“Since young, I’ve always told my dad I want to pursue football. As I grew older, it became a part of me – something I can’t let go,” she added.
“Having the support of my parents is very, very important to me. It’s a blessing to be able to do what you want to do.”
Tay Rong Ming, head manager of Aerion Women’s Football Club, agreed with this mindset, saying his daughter loved the sport from the moment he brought a football home.
“So I thought: ‘Why not let her pursue this?’ We want kids to have fun and develop motor skills, don’t we?” he said.
GUNNING FOR THE BIG PRIZE
Albirex and Aerion are among nine teams gunning to end the WPL at the top of the table this year. But one team is feeling the additional weight of retaining the championship: the Lion City Sailors.
The pressure is real for vice-captain Ho Hui Xin.
At age 32, Ho is one of the oldest players with the club. As the “big sister” of the team, she takes pride in playing alongside teammates whom she had trained herself.
“I’m very vocal, but it is very constructive feedback. And we all know whatever is said on the field, remains on the field. It is all to help the team play according to the game plan,” she said.
Although her team’s captain is younger than her, she said she does not find the dynamics weird.
“It just shows how much the game has grown – for them to be at a national team level in their 20s,” she pointed out.
The Lion City Sailors had an unbeatable run of 37 games across two years, but that record came to a screeching halt courtesy of Geylang International in 2024. The underdogs proved the pundits wrong, going from second-last on the table in 2023 to third last year.
Striker Farah Nurzahirah and forward Farhanah Ruhaizat were a pivotal part of that comeback.
“The cohesive bond we have, the understanding, the respect that we are pulling with the team on and off the field is what Geylang is,” said Farhanah.
Farah, who netted 15 goals for Geylang in 2023 and clinched the WPL Young Player of the Year award, said football was “everything” to her.
Both players jokingly revealed that because of their similar names, playing styles and special bond, people often mistakenly assume they are siblings. Farah said she feels an almost sibling-like bond with her teammate.
“I think that she’s easy to read. She’s easy to talk to. I think the chemistry is important on the field and outside,” she added.
Farhanah chimed in: “I love that I know where she’s going to run to. (I) just instantly know how (she) runs and everything.”
“YOU LIVE LIFE ONCE”
The WPL may be Singapore’s top-flight women’s football league, but it remains an amateur one.
Players do not receive full-time salaries but instead, monthly allowances. This is why most of them have to juggle part-time or full-time jobs away from the pitch.
It is a downside that Aerion’s Tay acknowledges.
“The ecosystem for women's football is not very recognised yet, while men’s football is huge,” he said.
With more eyes on women’s football these days, players and managers said they want to improve the league, recruit more players and attract more viewers.
Tay called on fans to have an open mind, adding: “Those who feel that women’s football is lower class than men’s football should come and see for themselves – (check out) the intensity with which the women play.”
Lion City Sailors’ Ho said a dedicated channel for livestreaming WPL games would help fans who are unable to travel to the venues.
On top of that, she noted that the game can only grow when the league is more competitive. “Players must have the facilities to help them become better,” she added.
Farhanah said that aspiring footballers should simply put themselves out there.
“In football, don’t be afraid. Just do it. You live life once.