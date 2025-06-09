Women's Super League had record revenues in 2023-24 season

MANCHESTER, England :Revenues for Women's Super League (WSL) clubs climbed by 34 per cent to hit 65 million pounds ($88.2 million) for the first time during a record-breaking 2023-24 season, according to analysis from the Deloitte Sports Business Group.

Each of the 12 WSL clubs generated over one million pounds in revenue for the first time, with increases in commercial and match-day revenues contributing to significant growth across the league.

Deloitte is forecasting WSL clubs' total revenue will reach 100 million pounds in the 2025-26 season following the Women's European Championship next month in Switzerland.

Revenues climbed from 48 million pounds in the 2022-23 season, an increase driven by growth in commercial revenue, which now accounts for 40 per cent of WSL clubs' total revenue.

The 2023-24 season came after England finished runners-up to Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"Women's football in England is evolving rapidly," Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said in a statement.

"While challenges remain, it is clear there is potential for a passionate and engaged fan base to drive the game's development.

"Capitalising on major international tournaments is important at specific points in time, but sustainable growth hinges on the domestic league's organic development."

The increases were driven mainly by four clubs, with Arsenal (15.3 million), Chelsea (11.5), Manchester United (9.2) and Manchester City (6.6) accounting for about two thirds of the money made across the league.

($1 = 0.7368 pounds)