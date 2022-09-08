Women's Super League returns after memorable Euros for England

After a stellar European Championship for title winners England, women's football returns to the domestic stage as Chelsea look to make it four league titles in a row and push for continental success after strengthening their squad.

The Women's Super League (WSL) kicks off this weekend, with the Lionesses' triumph at the Euros set to attract more fans in the stadiums and elevate the women's game.

Chelsea, who begin the defence of their crown against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, will again face competition from Arsenal, who will be determined to step up their game after narrowly missing out on the title last time.

The close-season signing of Canada centre back Kadeisha Buchanan on a free transfer is sure to bolster Chelsea's backline, while they will also bring her experience of having won five Champions League titles with Olympique Lyonnais.

France defender Eve Perisset, England forward Lauren James and Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd also highlight Chelsea's smart recent transfer business as they look to improve on last season's disappointing Champions League group-stage exit.

"I'm really happy, I think we've got depth we haven't had before," Chelsea coach Emma Hayes said last month.

Though Arsenal have had a low-key transfer window with just three new players, they have done a brilliant job in offering a new deal to league record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema, amid reported interest from Barcelona and Paris St Germain.

At Manchester City, Gareth Taylor faces a huge challenge after a close season of upheaval saw them lose high-profile players including Ellen White to retirement, while Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir and Keira Walsh all departed.

Walsh joined Barcelona on Wednesday, with British media reporting the deal cost a world record transfer fee of around 350,000 pounds ($402,220.00).

Taylor, though, has one main target as City begin their campaign at home to Arsenal on Sunday: "We need to win the league this season," he said.

City's local rivals Manchester United, who finished fourth last term, will look to break into the top three places, which have been shared by Chelsea, Arsenal and City in the last eight seasons.

United open the campaign with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, boasting an improved squad with the arrivals of Nikita Parris and Lucia Garcia, as well as England heroes Alessia Russo and Ella Toone who found their top form at the Euros.

On Merseyside, Everton will hope for a fresh start under new coach Brian Sorensen after fighting relegation last season as they host Leicester City on Sunday when Liverpool will play at Reading as they return to the top flight after two seasons.

A new-look Brighton & Hove Albion will host Aston Villa, who will be keen to improve on their ninth-place finish last season.

($1 = 0.8702 pounds)