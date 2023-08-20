Logo
Women's World Cup 2023: Facts and statistics
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain players celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup REUTERS/Carl Recine

20 Aug 2023 08:11PM
Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday to win their first title. Following are some facts and statistics from the ninth edition of the tournament, which was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand:

* Number of matches: 64

* Number of teams: 32

* Venues: 10, in nine host cities

* Goals scored: 164, highest at any edition of the World Cup

* Penalties taken: 27, excluding shootouts

* Top scorer: Hinata Miyazawa of Japan (five goals)

* Fastest goal: after 68 seconds, scored by Panama's Marta Cox against France in the group stage

* Highest scoring team: Spain (18 goals)

* Biggest win: Netherlands 7-0 Vietnam in the group stage

* Youngest player: Casey Phair of South Korea at 16 years and 26 days, youngest ever in the history of the tournament

* Winning team's prize money: $4.29 million

* Total prize money: $110 million

* Highest match attendance: 75,784 for four games at full capacity at Stadium Australia in Sydney

* Total attendance: 1,978,274

* Average attendance: 30,911 - more than 9,000 above the average for the 2019 edition in France, which had 24 teams participating)

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

