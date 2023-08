Women's World Cup 2023: List of former champions

Spain take on England in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday, with both teams looking to win their maiden title.

Following is the list of Women's World Cup champions and runners-up since the tournament began in 1991:

YEAR WINNERS RUNNERS-UP SCORE HOSTS

1991 United States Norway 2-1 China

1995 Norway Germany 2-0 Sweden

1999 United States China 0-0* (5-4 on United States

penalties)

2003 Germany Sweden 2-1* United States

2007 Germany Brazil 2-0 China

2011 Japan United States 2-2* (3-1 on Germany

penalties)

2015 United States Japan 5-2 Canada

2019 United States Netherlands 2-0 France

* After extra time

