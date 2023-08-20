Logo
Sport

Women's World Cup 2023: Who won the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Golden Ball?
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 England's Mary Earps celebrates with the golden gloves award REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates with the FIFA golden ball award REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Japan Training - North Harbour Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand - August 10, 2023 Japan's Hinata Miyazawa during training REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Salma Paralluelo in action REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
20 Aug 2023 09:41PM
Spain beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to win the tournament for the first time. The following are the winners of the various awards presented after the final:

Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - five goals, one assist

Silver Boot: Kadidatou Diani (France) - four goals, one assist

Bronze Boot: Alexandra Popp (Germany) – four goals

Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England)

Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Silver Ball: Jennifer Hermoso (Spain)

Bronze Ball: Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (ESP)

Fair Play Award: Japan

(Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

