Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into Women's World Cup quarter-finals

AUCKLAND: Aitana Bonmati netted two well-crafted goals as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday (Aug 5) to clinch a quarter-final berth for the first time in their history.

Switzerland kept three clean sheets to top Group A, but it took a mere five minutes for midfielder Bonmati to breach their defence for the first goal for La Roja.

"A 5-1 (victory) in the round of 16 is not easy," Bonmati said in a post-match interview. "I have a lot of confidence in this team and now we are going for the quarter-finals."

Additional goals from Bonmati, Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenny Hermoso completed the rout to the delight of the crowd of 43,217 - a record for a football match in New Zealand, women or men.

"We have shown what we can do and without having the best version," coach Jorge Vilda said. "So in the end we have arrived, we have pressed well, we have made history, we have shown that we are a team of 23 players. Today, yes, they are not words, they are deeds and we are happy, to be honest."

Codina's 45th-minute effort was a moment of redemption for the defender, who had earlier scored a calamitous own goal with a pass back from 40 yards that sailed past shocked keeper Cata Coll.

The Spaniards will now play the winner of Sunday's round of 16 game between the Netherlands and South Africa.

The 20th-ranked Swiss matched their best World Cup finish. They also bowed out in the round of 16 in their only other World Cup appearance in 2015.