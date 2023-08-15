Carmona fires Spain into Women's World Cup final with 2-1 win over Sweden

AUCKLAND: Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday (Aug 15) and send the Iberians into a first Women's World Cup final.

Wearing the captain's armband, Carmona's 90th-minute strike from the edge of the area pinged off the crossbar and into the net two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarter-final hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, La Roja will have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the decider.

Sweden bow out after another defeat at the penultimate hurdle, having made the semi-finals in France four years ago and also the last four at last year's European Championship.

In a match-up of Iberian attacking flair and Swedish defensive resilience, Spain were the livelier side early but had little to show for their possession and vigour.

Full-back Carmona blazed just wide with a low, long-range effort in the 14th minute and midfield dynamo Aitana Bonmati thrashed a wild shot by the same right post from the edge of the area.

Sweden barely wavered in defence, though, and finished the half ascendant with a typical salvo of set-piece pressure.