Women's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand thrashed 5-0 by Portugal in friendly

Women's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand were hammered 5-0 by Portugal in a friendly at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Friday.

Portugal will compete in the final qualifying playoffs next week for one of the three remaining spots at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in New Zealand and Australia.

Winger Jessica Silva opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Dolores Silva doubled Portugal's lead in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot.

Striker Ana Capeta scored twice in the second half before Tatiana Pinto wrapped up the scoring with a 79th-minute header.

Portugal, looking to secure World Cup qualification for the first time, will on Wednesday face the winners of the playoff between Cameroon and Thailand.

This year's World Cup, where the United States are defending champions, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.