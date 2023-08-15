Women's World Cup: England favourites but we have the crowd, says Australia coach

SYDNEY: Australia coach Tony Gustavsson is expecting a close match against England in the Women's World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday (Aug 16) and is banking on the home crowd to lift the Matildas in the biggest game of their lives.

While fourth-ranked England were semi-finalists at the last two World Cups, and won the European Championship on home soil last year, 10th-ranked Australia have never previously been past the quarter-finals at a major global tournament.

"If you look at rankings they're favourites, if you look at where their players play, they have starting players in top clubs in top leagues all over the world," Gustavsson told reporters on Tuesday.

"Not just the starting 11, down to 15, 16. We have bench players in those teams. We have players playing in mid-table teams in Sweden.

"So if you look at all that and you look at resources, financially, obviously they are massive favourites going into this game.

"But the one thing that we have that they don't have is the support and belief from the fans. That in itself is going to be massive tomorrow."