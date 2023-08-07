Logo
England through to Women's World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria in shootout
England celebrate during the penalty shootout in their FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 match against Nigeria at the Brisbane Football Stadium on Aug 7, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Dan Peled)

07 Aug 2023 05:38PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2023 06:58PM)
BRISBANE: England dumped Nigeria out of the Women's World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Monday (Aug 7), with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick following a 0-0 draw over 120 nerve-jangling minutes.

Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood also converted for the European champions, who had a player sent off in regulation time.

England played with 10 women through extra time after forward Lauren James, their top scorer with three goals in the group stage, was sent off in the 87th minute for an ill-tempered stamp on the back of Michelle Alonzi after the two went down in a tangled heap.

Fourth-ranked England face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals in Sydney on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/kg

