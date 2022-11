Women's World Cup final results

Results of women's Rugby World Cup finals after New Zealand beat England to win their sixth title on Saturday:

2022* - New Zealand 34-31 England (Auckland)

2017 - New Zealand 41-32 England (Belfast)

2014 - England 21-9 Canada (Paris)

2010 - New Zealand 13-10 England (London)

2006 - New Zealand 25-17 England (Edmonton)

2002 - New Zealand 19-9 England (Barcelona)

1998 - New Zealand 44-12 United States (Amsterdam)

1994 - England 38-23 United States (Edinburgh)

1991 - United States 19-6 England (Cardiff)

* Tournament postponed from 2021 because of COVID pandemic

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)