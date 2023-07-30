Plenty of respect as Japan prepare to face Spain

WELLINGTON: Japan defender Moeka Minami knows Spanish football very well and believes the Group C decider in the New Zealand capital on Monday (Jul 31) could be a Women's World Cup classic between two teams playing in a similar style.

Japan and Spain have been two of the tournament's standout teams and both have qualified for the last 16 already after dominant wins over Zambia and Costa Rica.

Minami said she has always admired the Spanish style of play when she has come across it in European competitions and in age-group tournaments for Japan.

"There are many players that I have played before and they have really good understanding with their team mates," the 24-year-old Roma centre-back told reporters on Sunday.

"I respect the team very much so that whenever I play a Spanish team, it's kind of more like a final for me.

"They play in a similar style to Japan as well so I think we will have a very interesting match this time. We have to give the opposition lots of respect and make sure that we do our best to present the best of our team as well."