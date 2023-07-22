Lack of scoring continues to plague England in 1-0 win over Haiti

BRISBANE: England coach Sarina Wiegman said that her squad are missing the ruthlessness needed to score goals, a troubling tendency that reared its ugly head in a 1-0 victory over minnows Haiti at the Women's World Cup on Saturday (Jul 22).

Georgia Stanway's penalty kick was the game's only goal, stretching the Lionesses' lack of a goal from open play to more than three games.

Haiti coach Nicolas Delepine had said a day earlier when asked about England's weakness that they struggled in front of goal. There was no argument from Wiegman.

"I would say ruthlessness," Wiegman told a press conference. "Well, it's easy to say, ruthlessness.

"Sometimes it's the connection with the cross, the timing of the cross, where the cross actually ends in the penalty box, then the connection in front of the goal, little things like that, that at the end you hope goes in."

England misfired numerous times on Saturday, denied both by Haiti's keeper Kerly Theus and their own timing and aim.

"We were very close a couple of times to scoring a goal and then of course, their defence was tough too," Wiegman said. "So, we just keep trying, keep working on it."

Haiti were a revelation in front of largely pro-England crowd of 44,369, playing far better than their 53rd ranking. They gave England fits all night, particularly Melchie Dumornay, a 19-year-old who plays for Lyon.

Dumornay fired a fierce right-footed shot that Mary Earps was forced to save early in the second half, and attempted a bicycle kick that, had it hit its mark, would surely have been a stunning finish.

"I can say if we do that against England we can do anything against anyone," Dumornay told reporters.