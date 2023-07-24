World Cup minnows Philippines keen to play Ferns in front of New Zealand fans

Philippines women's football coach Alen Stajcic embraces the opportunity to play host New Zealand's Football Ferns at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday (Jul 25), saying the bigger crowd, the better - no matter who they are cheering for.

"Traditionally, being a host nation or home team in any game of football has been an advantage," Stajcic said on the eve of the Philippines' game at Wellington Regional Stadium.

"Fortunately, we don't have to play against 25,000 people, we only have to play against the 11.

"And almost on the opposite end of the spectrum, you have to embrace it. It's a brilliant occasion for football and for New Zealand and for our team and our country as well."

New Zealand's 26th-ranked Football Ferns drew 42,137 fans to Auckland's Eden Park last Thursday, more than double the previous record crowd for a women's football game in the country. The fans were rewarded with a stunning 1-0 victory over Norway.

The 46th-ranked Philippines, who opened their tournament with a 2-0 loss to Switzerland, are one of the eight teams making their Women's World Cup debut this year.

Stajcic, an Australian who previously coached the Central Coast Mariners of the men's A-League, applauded the crowd of just under 40,000 that watched Jamaica and France play to a 0-0 draw in Sydney on Sunday.

"It's amazing," said Stajcic, who coached Australia's women's team from 2014 to 2019.

"Football in all our countries is not number one, in the Philippines, New Zealand or Australia. So we need to do everything we can to also (get) the support for the sport for women's football, and make sure we use these moments and treasure them and really build on them."