Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand for first World Cup win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand for first World Cup win

Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand for first World Cup win

Philippines' goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel (left) celebrates with teammates after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on Jul 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Marty Melville)

25 Jul 2023 03:56PM (Updated: 25 Jul 2023 04:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WELLINGTON: The Philippines claimed their first win at a World Cup on Tuesday (Jul 25) as they stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a first-half Sarina Bolden header.

New Zealand created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 in Wellington.

It was the Philippines' first victory at either a men's or women's World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

"I can't believe what we have achieved," said tearful midfielder Sara Eggesvik. "It shows that it's possible to do something big."

New Zealand's final group match is against Switzerland on Sunday, the same day the Philippines face Norway.

"It's so heartbreaking for everyone in this team," said New Zealand's Czech coach Jitka Klimkova.

"We played to win and it didn't go our way. We were fighting until the end, but it wasn't enough."

Philippines' Quinley Quezada celebrates with teammates after the match on Jul 25, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)
Philippines' Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring their first goal on Jul 25, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Related:

On the eve of the game in Wellington, Philippines coach Alen Stajcic had said they wanted to "crash the party" against New Zealand's Football Ferns, who were on a high after their opening 1-0 win over Norway.

His unfancied side, beaten 2-0 by Switzerland on their World Cup debut, were as good as their word.

They scored the only goal after 24 minutes to stun the home crowd.

After New Zealand conceded a free-kick, Bolden out-jumped the home defence to head the ball at home goalkeeper Victoria Esson, who could only watch in horror as her attempted parry looped over her into the net.

This was a better display from the Philippines - ranked 46th in the world, 20 places below New Zealand - compared to their opening defeat to Switzerland.

Philippines players celebrate following the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand on Jul 25, 2023. (Photo: AP/Andrew Cornaga)
Philippines' defender #05 Hali Long (centre) celebrates with Philippines' defender Angela Beard and Philippines' defender Dominique Randle after winning against New Zealand in their Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on Jul 25, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Marty Melville)

In contrast, New Zealand showed little of the self-confidence which carried them past Norway for their opening World Cup win to end a 15-game winless streak.

It could have been 2-0 at the break had Philippines forward Katrina Guillou got her shot on target just before the half-time whistle.

New Zealand's Czech head coach Jitka Klimkova threw on Celtic midfielder Olivia Chance and veteran Annalie Longo as the Football Ferns created a string of second-half chances.

Hannah Wilkinson went agonisingly close to equalising as her header flew just over the bar.

Her forward partner Jacqui Hand clattered her shot against the post, then had a headed goal disallowed with 20 minutes left after replays showed the ball went out of play in the build-up.

With time running out, New Zealand pushed hard for an equaliser, but failed to find their way past the resolute Philippine defence.

Source: AFP/rc

Related Topics

New Zealand Philippines Women's World Cup Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.