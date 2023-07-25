Philippines stun co-hosts New Zealand for first World Cup win

WELLINGTON: The Philippines claimed their first win at a World Cup on Tuesday (Jul 25) as they stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 thanks to a first-half Sarina Bolden header.

New Zealand created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 in Wellington.

It was the Philippines' first victory at either a men's or women's World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

"I can't believe what we have achieved," said tearful midfielder Sara Eggesvik. "It shows that it's possible to do something big."

New Zealand's final group match is against Switzerland on Sunday, the same day the Philippines face Norway.

"It's so heartbreaking for everyone in this team," said New Zealand's Czech coach Jitka Klimkova.

"We played to win and it didn't go our way. We were fighting until the end, but it wasn't enough."